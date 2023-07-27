Ecora Resources (LON:ECOR) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Ecora Resources (LON:ECOR – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 190 ($2.44) target price on the stock.
LON ECOR opened at GBX 117 ($1.50) on Monday. Ecora Resources has a 1-year low of GBX 109.16 ($1.40) and a 1-year high of GBX 165.45 ($2.12). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 115.72 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 125.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.05. The company has a market cap of £301.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 383.23, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.66.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Ecora Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,258.06%.
Ecora Resources PLC operates as a natural resource royalty and streaming company. It has royalties and investments in mining and exploration interests in cobalt, steelmaking coal, iron ore, copper, nickel, vanadium, uranium, calcium carbonate, chromite, gold, and silver primarily in Australia, North and South America, Europe, and internationally.
