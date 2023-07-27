Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Price Target Raised to $107.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from $103.00 to $107.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on EW. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a neutral rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $93.16.

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Down 9.8 %

Shares of EW stock traded down $8.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.67. The stock had a trading volume of 11,578,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,106,868. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $88.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.11. Edwards Lifesciences has a 52-week low of $67.13 and a 52-week high of $107.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.12 billion, a PE ratio of 34.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 25.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Larry L. Wood sold 6,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.23, for a total value of $540,840.83. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 213,794 shares in the company, valued at $18,007,868.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Larry L. Wood sold 6,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.23, for a total transaction of $540,840.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 213,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,007,868.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.81, for a total transaction of $429,050.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,008,155.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 228,316 shares of company stock worth $20,215,378. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter worth $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter worth $31,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 96.1% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 353 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 708.0% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. 79.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Edwards Lifesciences

(Get Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

See Also

