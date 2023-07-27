Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Price Target Raised to $145.00

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 4.68% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Electronic Arts from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Electronic Arts from $139.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.09.

Shares of Electronic Arts stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $138.52. The stock had a trading volume of 536,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,276,519. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.30, a P/E/G ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Electronic Arts has a 1 year low of $108.53 and a 1 year high of $140.30.

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The game software company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($1.35). The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 10.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.91, for a total transaction of $624,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,343,672.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Laura Miele sold 1,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $192,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,939,008. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.91, for a total value of $624,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,343,672.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,699 shares of company stock valued at $3,741,067. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EA. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 100,845.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 349,922,048 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $45,384,890,000 after acquiring an additional 349,575,404 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter valued at $270,382,000. Amundi raised its position in Electronic Arts by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 6,569,700 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $827,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608,594 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in Electronic Arts by 91.5% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,910,863 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $350,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Electronic Arts by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,193,059 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $390,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

