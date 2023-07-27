Element Wealth LLC Buys 458 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Element Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Element Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EEM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 125,500.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 144,937,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,493,149,000 after acquiring an additional 144,822,572 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 112.2% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,244,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,152,000 after purchasing an additional 11,466,025 shares in the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $324,358,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 779.9% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,239,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $325,111,000 after acquiring an additional 7,302,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,172,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,484,647,000 after purchasing an additional 6,765,030 shares in the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $40.96. 37,544,413 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,202,320. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.86 and its 200 day moving average is $39.69. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $33.49 and a 1 year high of $42.53.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

