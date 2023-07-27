Element Wealth LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Element Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Element Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWD. Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 409.1% in the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 24,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,721,000 after purchasing an additional 19,638 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 152.2% in the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 10,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 6,307 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,127,000. Finally, Rebalance LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 28,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,405,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWD traded down $1.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $162.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,323,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,850,118. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $134.09 and a twelve month high of $164.18. The firm has a market cap of $52.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $155.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.54.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

