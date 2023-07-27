Element Wealth LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Element Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 109.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,906 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,950 shares during the quarter. Element Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 169.7% in the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 182,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,263,000 after acquiring an additional 114,738 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $597,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 121.9% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,031,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,033 shares during the period. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,677,000.

Shares of GOVT traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.70. The stock had a trading volume of 8,328,287 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.95 and its 200 day moving average is $23.11.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a $0.0506 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

