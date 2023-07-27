Element Wealth LLC Purchases 320 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Element Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 3,200.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 330 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the quarter. Element Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VTI. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $39,000.

Shares of VTI stock traded down $1.76 on Thursday, reaching $225.30. The company had a trading volume of 4,730,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,966,713. The business’s 50-day moving average is $216.83 and its 200 day moving average is $207.21. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $228.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $310.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

