Element Wealth LLC Reduces Position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA)

Element Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 580 shares during the period. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF comprises 0.9% of Element Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Element Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF were worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Financial Guidance Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Financial Guidance Group Inc. now owns 76,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,310,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Brio Consultants LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 53,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period.

Get SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF alerts:

SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF Price Performance

Shares of QEFA stock traded down $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $71.40. 54,118 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,114. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.30. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF has a 52 week low of $54.27 and a 52 week high of $72.04.

SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF Profile

The SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (QEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Factor Mix A-Series (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of securities from developed markets in Europe, Australia and the Far East. The index equal-weights 3 subindexes: value, minimum volatility and quality.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.