Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.35-$0.39 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.45. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Ellington Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Ellington Financial from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $13.75 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $14.50 price objective on shares of Ellington Financial in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ellington Financial currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $14.55.

Shares of NYSE EFC opened at $14.00 on Thursday. Ellington Financial has a fifty-two week low of $10.81 and a fifty-two week high of $16.38. The company has a current ratio of 46.90, a quick ratio of 46.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.93.

Ellington Financial ( NYSE:EFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $27.56 million during the quarter. Ellington Financial had a positive return on equity of 12.01% and a negative net margin of 15.23%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ellington Financial will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.86%. Ellington Financial’s payout ratio is currently -264.70%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial during the first quarter valued at about $62,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Ellington Financial by 15.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,002,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,823,000 after buying an additional 266,573 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Ellington Financial in the first quarter worth about $283,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Ellington Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,913,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Ellington Financial by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 392,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,975,000 after purchasing an additional 10,852 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.57% of the company’s stock.

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

