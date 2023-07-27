Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) Plans $0.28 Quarterly Dividend

Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 26th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 8th.

Employers has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Employers has a dividend payout ratio of 32.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Employers to earn $3.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.7%.

Employers Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EIG traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $38.79. 159,710 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,927. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.45. Employers has a 1 year low of $32.58 and a 1 year high of $46.73. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 0.25.

Insider Activity at Employers

Employers ( NYSE:EIG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.27. Employers had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 9.67%. The company had revenue of $215.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.79 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Employers’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Employers will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Katherine H. Antonello acquired 6,880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.46 per share, with a total value of $250,844.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 77,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,813,873.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Employers by 28.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 428,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,869,000 after buying an additional 95,574 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Employers by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 43,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 8,460 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Employers by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 2,754 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Employers by 1.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,001,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,768,000 after acquiring an additional 18,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Employers in the first quarter valued at $373,000. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised Employers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th.

About Employers

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Employers and Cerity. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries under the Employers and Cerity brands.

