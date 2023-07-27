Employers (NYSE:EIG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.27 EPS

Employers (NYSE:EIG – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.27, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $215.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.79 million. Employers had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 9.67%. Employers’s revenue was up 59.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS.

Employers Stock Up 2.9 %

EIG stock traded up $1.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $38.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,927. Employers has a 1 year low of $32.58 and a 1 year high of $46.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.22 and its 200-day moving average is $40.38.

Employers Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Employers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Employers news, CEO Katherine H. Antonello purchased 6,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.46 per share, for a total transaction of $250,844.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 77,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,813,873.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Employers by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 17,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Employers by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Employers by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 17,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Employers by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Employers by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 17,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Employers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th.

Employers Company Profile

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Employers and Cerity. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries under the Employers and Cerity brands.

Featured Articles

