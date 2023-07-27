Empower Advisory Group LLC Makes New $467.57 Million Investment in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,156,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,572,000. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Empower Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Empower Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 3.23% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,160,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,222,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,286,000 after acquiring an additional 246,822 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4,092.5% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,274 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 16,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 89.8% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 322,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,271,000 after acquiring an additional 152,650 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of SCHA stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $45.11. 567,026 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 846,961. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.31 and a 200 day moving average of $42.72. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $37.25 and a 52-week high of $46.60. The company has a market cap of $15.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.