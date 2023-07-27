Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.54 EPS

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The electronics maker reported $6.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.55 by ($0.54), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $636.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.60 million. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 32.16% and a net margin of 20.70%. The business’s revenue was down 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $10.71 EPS.

Encore Wire Stock Performance

WIRE stock traded up $4.65 during trading on Thursday, hitting $164.23. The stock had a trading volume of 401,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,939. Encore Wire has a 1-year low of $108.53 and a 1-year high of $206.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $174.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.34.

Encore Wire Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. Encore Wire’s payout ratio is currently 0.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Encore Wire

WIRE has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Encore Wire in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Encore Wire from $250.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WIRE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Encore Wire by 1,243.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 618,565 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,788,000 after purchasing an additional 572,539 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Encore Wire in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,846,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 364.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 150,871 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $20,754,000 after acquiring an additional 118,416 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 272,210 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,051,000 after acquiring an additional 81,185 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Encore Wire by 84.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 130,040 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $14,833,000 after acquiring an additional 59,501 shares during the last quarter. 99.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Encore Wire

Encore Wire Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of electrical building wires and cables in the United States. The company offers NM-B cables, UF-B cables, THHN/THWN-2, XHHW-2, USE-2, RHH/RHW-2, and other types of wire products, including SEU, SER, photovoltaic, URD, tray cables, metal-clads, and armored cables.

