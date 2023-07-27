Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Enel Chile from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th.

Enel Chile Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of ENIC traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,747,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,009,311. Enel Chile has a fifty-two week low of $1.31 and a fifty-two week high of $3.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.74. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enel Chile

Enel Chile ( NYSE:ENIC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter. Enel Chile had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 122.04%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENIC. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Enel Chile during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Enel Chile by 97.7% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 387,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 191,335 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Enel Chile by 45.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 236,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 74,470 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in Enel Chile during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Enel Chile by 14.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 68,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 8,659 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

About Enel Chile



Enel Chile SA, an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company operates through Generation, and Distribution and Networks Segments. It generates electricity through various sources, such as hydroelectric, thermal, wind, solar, and geothermal power plants.

Featured Stories

