Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.31

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 25th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share by the pipeline company on Monday, August 21st. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th.

Energy Transfer has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Energy Transfer has a payout ratio of 83.7% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect Energy Transfer to earn $1.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.23 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 93.9%.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Energy Transfer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ET remained flat at $13.16 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,824,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,126,869. The company has a market cap of $41.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.70. Energy Transfer has a 1-year low of $10.02 and a 1-year high of $13.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Insider Activity at Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.49 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 5.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Energy Transfer news, EVP Bradford D. Whitehurst bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.43 per share, for a total transaction of $124,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,303,055 shares in the company, valued at $16,196,973.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.27 per share, with a total value of $6,135,000.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 59,078,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $724,892,912.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bradford D. Whitehurst acquired 10,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.43 per share, with a total value of $124,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 1,303,055 shares in the company, valued at $16,196,973.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,510,000 shares of company stock worth $18,749,300 in the last three months. 3.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ET. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the first quarter valued at $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its stake in Energy Transfer by 100.0% in the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Energy Transfer by 40.7% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Energy Transfer by 45.4% in the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,925 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Energy Transfer in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on ET shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Energy Transfer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.57.

About Energy Transfer

(Get Free Report)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.