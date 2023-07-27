Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.
Enservco Stock Performance
ENSV opened at $0.39 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.70. The company has a market cap of $6.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02. Enservco has a 1-year low of $0.28 and a 1-year high of $3.22.
Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Enservco had a negative return on equity of 129.30% and a negative net margin of 25.76%. The company had revenue of $8.91 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enservco
Enservco Company Profile
Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry. It offers hot oiling and acidizing, frac water heating, pressure testing, acidizing, and water hauling services, as well as well site construction services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Enservco
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Markets Are Loving Boeing Stock After Earnings, Time To Buy?
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Nothing But Upside For High-Yield Verizon?
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Will Coca-Cola Stock Move To New Highs Or Fall Flat In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Enservco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enservco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.