Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Enservco Stock Performance

ENSV opened at $0.39 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.70. The company has a market cap of $6.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02. Enservco has a 1-year low of $0.28 and a 1-year high of $3.22.

Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Enservco had a negative return on equity of 129.30% and a negative net margin of 25.76%. The company had revenue of $8.91 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enservco

Enservco Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enservco during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Enservco during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enservco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Enservco during the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Enservco by 87.8% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 88,437 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 41,346 shares in the last quarter. 8.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry. It offers hot oiling and acidizing, frac water heating, pressure testing, acidizing, and water hauling services, as well as well site construction services.

Featured Stories

