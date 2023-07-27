Entain (LON:ENT) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Entain (LON:ENT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by investment analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,450 ($18.59) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.94% from the company’s previous close.

ENT has been the topic of several other research reports. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a report on Monday, June 19th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,805 ($23.14) price objective on shares of Entain in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Entain in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,822.50 ($23.37).

Entain Stock Down 0.3 %

LON:ENT traded down GBX 4.15 ($0.05) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1,355.85 ($17.38). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 468,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,967,009. Entain has a 1 year low of GBX 1,045 ($13.40) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,596.50 ($20.47). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,294.98 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,352.94. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22,633.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.75.

In other Entain news, insider Rob Wood sold 52,808 shares of Entain stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,210 ($15.51), for a total transaction of £638,976.80 ($819,306.06). Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Entain PLC operates as a sports-betting and gaming company. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the bwin; online and multi-channel betting under the Ladbrokes; street and online betting under the Coral; sports betting, casino, game, and poker under the Sportingbet; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brands, as well as Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook.

