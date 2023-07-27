Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.50 Per Share

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 10th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share by the oil and gas producer on Monday, August 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49.

Enterprise Products Partners has increased its dividend by an average of 2.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 26 consecutive years. Enterprise Products Partners has a payout ratio of 74.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Enterprise Products Partners to earn $2.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 75.5%.

Shares of NYSE:EPD opened at $26.95 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.20 and a 200 day moving average of $26.03. The stock has a market cap of $58.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Enterprise Products Partners has a 12 month low of $22.90 and a 12 month high of $27.36.

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 9.69%. The firm had revenue of $12.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EPD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.91.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPD. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter worth $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. 26.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

