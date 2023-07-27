EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Price Target Raised to $143.00

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $141.00 to $143.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the energy exploration company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on EOG. UBS Group started coverage on EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $152.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on EOG Resources from $152.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on EOG Resources from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Raymond James increased their target price on EOG Resources from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Mizuho upgraded EOG Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $145.32.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

EOG stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $129.00. The stock had a trading volume of 225,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,554,667. EOG Resources has a 52 week low of $97.39 and a 52 week high of $150.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $114.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $75.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.09, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.53.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 30.34% and a net margin of 33.83%. EOG Resources’s revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EOG Resources will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 20.64%.

Insider Transactions at EOG Resources

In related news, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total transaction of $238,155.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,409,796.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total transaction of $238,155.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,409,796.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total value of $579,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 149,689 shares in the company, valued at $17,344,464.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of EOG Resources

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ossiam boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1,206.7% in the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 196 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

