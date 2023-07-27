EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) PT Raised to $250.00 at Barclays

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) had its price target increased by Barclays from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of EPAM Systems from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of EPAM Systems from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $320.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Monday, July 17th. They issued a hold rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $333.46.

EPAM traded up $0.83 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $233.37. The stock had a trading volume of 158,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,576. The company has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a PE ratio of 31.95, a PEG ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.49. EPAM Systems has a twelve month low of $197.99 and a twelve month high of $462.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a current ratio of 4.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $280.55.

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.08. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 19.60%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. On average, research analysts predict that EPAM Systems will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPAM. Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,927 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,082,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 378.5% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 19,709 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,465,000 after buying an additional 15,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM grew its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 13,432 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. 91.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and infrastructure management for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

