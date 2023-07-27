EQB (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) Given New C$88.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

EQB (OTCMKTS:EQGPF – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$78.00 to C$88.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of EQB from C$82.00 to C$89.00 in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of EQB from C$87.00 to C$88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of EQB to C$89.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of EQB from C$87.00 to C$88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Get EQB alerts:

EQB Stock Performance

EQGPF remained flat at $56.81 on Thursday. EQB has a fifty-two week low of $33.21 and a fifty-two week high of $56.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.99.

About EQB

EQB Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, institutional deposit notes and covered bonds, as well as specialized financing solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EQB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.