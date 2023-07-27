Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Downgraded to “Underperform” at Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $195.00 price target on the credit services provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $255.00.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on EFX. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Equifax from $260.00 to $239.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Equifax from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Equifax from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Equifax from $190.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Equifax in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $220.63.

Equifax Stock Down 2.2 %

EFX stock opened at $203.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Equifax has a 52-week low of $145.98 and a 52-week high of $240.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $222.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $211.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.47.

Equifax Announces Dividend

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Equifax will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 24th. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equifax

In other Equifax news, EVP Carla Chaney sold 15,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.54, for a total value of $3,150,457.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,969,482.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP James M. Griggs sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $988,890. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carla Chaney sold 15,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.54, for a total transaction of $3,150,457.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,969,482.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,180 shares of company stock valued at $6,059,630 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equifax

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Equifax by 105,549.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,813,671 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,543,825,000 after acquiring an additional 38,776,933 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Equifax by 77.8% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,935,666 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,736,737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,910,202 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Equifax in the 4th quarter valued at $229,992,000. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equifax in the 4th quarter valued at $157,501,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,562,758 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $519,829,000 after purchasing an additional 569,794 shares during the last quarter. 97.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

See Also

