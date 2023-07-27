Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $22.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.43 billion. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 43.11%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share.

Equinor ASA Stock Down 1.8 %

EQNR traded down $0.54 on Thursday, reaching $30.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,413,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,322,035. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.96. Equinor ASA has a fifty-two week low of $25.23 and a fifty-two week high of $42.53.

Equinor ASA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.97%. This is an increase from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is 11.11%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equinor ASA

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Equinor ASA by 132.1% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 46,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 26,444 shares in the last quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC lifted its stake in Equinor ASA by 43.2% in the first quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC now owns 265,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,546,000 after buying an additional 80,099 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Equinor ASA by 3.8% in the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Semper Augustus Investments Group LLC lifted its stake in Equinor ASA by 16.7% in the first quarter. Semper Augustus Investments Group LLC now owns 228,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,501,000 after buying an additional 32,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Equinor ASA by 333.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 20,367 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EQNR shares. Berenberg Bank downgraded Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Equinor ASA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Equinor ASA in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $361.75.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

