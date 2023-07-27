Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Stock Holdings Lessened by Tobam

Tobam cut its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 32.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 522 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 314.8% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 3,668.8% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 222.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ELS opened at $72.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a PE ratio of 47.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.68. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.91 and a 12-month high of $77.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.35.

Equity LifeStyle Properties ( NYSE:ELS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $370.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.08 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ELS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $79.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays dropped their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $79.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.21.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of April 17, 2023, we own or have an interest in 450 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 171,477 sites.

