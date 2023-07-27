Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.77-3.83 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.76. Equity Residential also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.95-0.99 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on EQR. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $71.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. 3M reissued an upgrade rating on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Equity Residential from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $70.06.

Equity Residential Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EQR traded down $1.70 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $65.67. 2,338,374 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,993,691. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.67. Equity Residential has a twelve month low of $54.60 and a twelve month high of $80.89. The firm has a market cap of $24.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Equity Residential Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Equity Residential

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 26th were paid a $0.6625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.05%.

In other Equity Residential news, Director Mark S. Shapiro sold 42,435 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total transaction of $2,627,150.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,689.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equity Residential

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the 4th quarter worth $1,822,309,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,983,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,515,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,082 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,912,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $474,727,000 after acquiring an additional 566,203 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,839,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $469,403,000 after acquiring an additional 176,762 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Equity Residential by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,551,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $327,545,000 after buying an additional 891,918 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 301 properties consisting of 79,351 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

Further Reading

