ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) Stock Position Raised by Granite Investment Partners LLC

Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,767 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 2,021 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.28% of ESCO Technologies worth $6,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in ESCO Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $253,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in ESCO Technologies by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 10,688 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in ESCO Technologies by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 97,481 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,534,000 after buying an additional 4,008 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in ESCO Technologies by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 980,586 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $93,597,000 after buying an additional 5,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ESCO Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ESCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th.

Shares of ESE opened at $101.05 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.25 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.92. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.90 and a 52 week high of $106.29.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $229.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.35 million. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. ESCO Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 9.58%.

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Shielding and Test segments. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

