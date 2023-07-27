Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) Price Target Raised to $58.00

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Piper Sandler from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Esquire Financial from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

Esquire Financial Stock Performance

ESQ traded down $1.63 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,046. Esquire Financial has a 52-week low of $34.70 and a 52-week high of $54.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.17. The company has a market capitalization of $410.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.82.

Esquire Financial Increases Dividend

Esquire Financial ( NASDAQ:ESQ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Esquire Financial had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 35.42%. The company had revenue of $29.55 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Esquire Financial will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This is an increase from Esquire Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Esquire Financial’s payout ratio is 10.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Esquire Financial

In other Esquire Financial news, Director Selig Zises sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.26, for a total value of $338,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 166,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,016,554.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Esquire Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its holdings in shares of Esquire Financial by 96.2% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 17,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 8,650 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Esquire Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Esquire Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $309,000. Horizon Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in Esquire Financial by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 37,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its holdings in Esquire Financial by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 14,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. 55.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Esquire Financial Company Profile

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to legal industry and small businesses, and commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

