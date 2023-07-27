Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ES. Mizuho reduced their target price on Eversource Energy from $87.00 to $79.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Scotiabank raised shares of Eversource Energy from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $86.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 16th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $91.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $84.69.

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

Eversource Energy stock traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $72.27. 1,781,586 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,850,789. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $67.79 and a 12 month high of $94.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $25.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.24 and a 200 day moving average of $75.93.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.07. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were paid a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 64.75%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eversource Energy

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ES. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 275.0% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, New Hampshire Trust bought a new position in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

