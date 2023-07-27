Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.10.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EVH shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Evolent Health in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Evolent Health in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company.

NYSE:EVH opened at $29.83 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.97 and a beta of 1.52. Evolent Health has a 52-week low of $21.83 and a 52-week high of $39.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

Evolent Health ( NYSE:EVH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.07. Evolent Health had a positive return on equity of 7.86% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The firm had revenue of $427.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.58 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Evolent Health will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Evolent Health news, Director Frank J. Williams sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.52, for a total value of $3,247,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 819,812 shares in the company, valued at $24,200,850.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Frank J. Williams sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.52, for a total value of $3,247,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 819,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,200,850.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Daniel Joseph Mccarthy sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total value of $31,440.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 206,333 shares in the company, valued at $6,487,109.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 270,474 shares of company stock worth $8,795,988. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Evolent Health

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Evolent Health during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Evolent Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Evolent Health during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Evolent Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Evolent Health by 254.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,758 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter.

About Evolent Health

Evolent Health, Inc, a healthcare company, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, offers clinical and administrative solutions to payers and providers in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Evolent Health Services and Clinical Solutions. The Evolent Health Services segment provides an integrated administrative and clinical platform for health plan administration and population health management.

