ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.90-$7.05 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.89. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.60 billion-$1.63 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.62 billion. ExlService also updated its FY23 guidance to $6.90-7.05 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on EXLS shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on ExlService from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com cut ExlService from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th.

ExlService Stock Down 9.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EXLS traded down $14.75 during trading on Thursday, hitting $149.58. 341,560 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 224,545. ExlService has a 52 week low of $142.81 and a 52 week high of $191.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $153.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.90.

Shares of ExlService are set to split before the market opens on Wednesday, August 2nd. The 5-1 split was announced on Thursday, July 13th. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, August 1st.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $400.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.55 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 10.66%. As a group, research analysts forecast that ExlService will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Anne Elizabeth Minto sold 557 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total value of $85,076.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $386,890.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Anne Elizabeth Minto sold 557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total value of $85,076.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,533 shares in the company, valued at $386,890.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Clyde W. Ostler sold 1,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.11, for a total value of $249,710.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,821,796.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of ExlService

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXLS. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ExlService during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Quarry LP increased its position in ExlService by 120.5% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 430 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ExlService in the fourth quarter worth $117,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in ExlService by 6,266.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 955 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its position in ExlService by 16.0% in the first quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. 92.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ExlService

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

