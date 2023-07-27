F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.15-$3.27 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $690-$710 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $702.27 million.

FFIV stock opened at $154.89 on Thursday. F5 has a 1-year low of $127.05 and a 1-year high of $174.38. The firm has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $146.60 and its 200-day moving average is $143.92.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The network technology company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $702.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.93 million. F5 had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 11.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that F5 will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on FFIV. StockNews.com began coverage on F5 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on F5 from $143.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Cowen reduced their price target on F5 from $177.00 to $170.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on F5 from $166.00 to $155.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on F5 from $146.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, F5 has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $168.23.

In related news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.37, for a total value of $25,222.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,572,480.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael L. Dreyer sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total transaction of $393,772.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,636.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.37, for a total transaction of $25,222.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,572,480.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,712 shares of company stock valued at $1,921,240. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in F5 by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,912 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in F5 by 17.7% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,906 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 4,788 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of F5 by 1.5% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 34,937 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $5,090,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of F5 by 22.7% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,956 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in F5 by 3.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,880,484 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $419,658,000 after acquiring an additional 94,206 shares in the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

