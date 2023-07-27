F5’s (FFIV) “Equal Weight” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $165.00 target price on the network technology company’s stock.

FFIV has been the topic of a number of other reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on F5 from $179.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on F5 from $140.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on F5 from $177.00 to $170.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on F5 from $143.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on F5 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $168.23.

Get F5 alerts:

F5 Stock Performance

FFIV traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $155.55. 806,789 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 583,146. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of 28.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $146.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.92. F5 has a 1 year low of $127.05 and a 1 year high of $174.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The network technology company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $702.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.93 million. F5 had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that F5 will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.02, for a total value of $122,245.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,490 shares in the company, valued at $1,528,399.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other F5 news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.34, for a total value of $25,557.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,672,027.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.02, for a total value of $122,245.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,399.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,712 shares of company stock worth $1,921,240. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of F5

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FFIV. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of F5 by 23.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,515 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in F5 by 140.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,503 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of F5 by 1.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 394,157 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $82,367,000 after acquiring an additional 5,214 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of F5 by 16.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 67,717 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $14,067,000 after acquiring an additional 9,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of F5 during the first quarter valued at $327,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

About F5

(Get Free Report)

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.