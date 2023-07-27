Family Asset Management LLC Buys 3,636 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Family Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,636 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 3.1% of Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 172.9% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $73.91. 12,767,994 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,764,355. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.63. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $54.61 and a one year high of $74.69.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

