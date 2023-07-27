Family Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Family Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 965 shares during the period. Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NLY. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,408,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,701,000 after acquiring an additional 166,521 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 635.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 124,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,387,000 after acquiring an additional 107,897 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 189,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,630,000 after acquiring an additional 9,022 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,671,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,230,000 after buying an additional 412,519 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 793.3% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares during the period. 51.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Annaly Capital Management stock traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.09. 5,922,342 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,984,887. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.20. The company has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.93 and a beta of 1.37. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.11 and a 12-month high of $27.96.

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $818.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.00 million. Annaly Capital Management had a positive return on equity of 18.86% and a negative net margin of 38.80%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is -115.56%.

Several research firms have recently commented on NLY. Piper Sandler raised Annaly Capital Management from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $20.00 to $21.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised Annaly Capital Management to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Annaly Capital Management has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.69.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

