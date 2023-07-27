Family Asset Management LLC Grows Position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Family Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 79,037.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,662 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,646 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF accounts for 1.3% of Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $1,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TimeScale Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,202.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MTUM traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $145.07. The stock had a trading volume of 300,523 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $141.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.34. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.37 and a fifty-two week high of $113.60.

About iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

