Family Asset Management LLC Invests $80,000 in iShares Core Dividend ETF (BATS:DIVB)

Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF (BATS:DIVB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DIVB. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at $425,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in iShares Core Dividend ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 30,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF by 94.3% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 24,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 12,120 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,944,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend ETF by 510.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 64,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,696,000 after purchasing an additional 54,020 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of DIVB stock remained flat at $39.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 43,464 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.75. iShares Core Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $20.77 and a 12-month high of $32.90. The company has a market capitalization of $276.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core Dividend ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Dividend and Buyback ETF (DIVB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend and Buyback index. The fund tracks an index of all-cap US stocks that have a history of dividend payments and\u002For share buybacks. DIVB was launched on Nov 7, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

