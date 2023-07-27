Family Asset Management LLC Purchases New Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,612 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,283,000. United Parcel Service accounts for 0.9% of Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Gleason Group Inc. raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 6,166 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.3% in the first quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,501 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,395,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 4,517 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 757 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.6% in the first quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on United Parcel Service to $203.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.08.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

NYSE:UPS traded up $2.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $186.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,250,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,336,749. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.87 and a fifty-two week high of $209.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $160.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $176.59 and its 200-day moving average is $181.09.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 57.68%. The firm had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.43%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

