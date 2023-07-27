Family Asset Management LLC Sells 1,106 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Family Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,106 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 3000 ETF comprises about 1.8% of Family Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $2,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 305.8% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 26,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,951,000 after purchasing an additional 20,322 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 279.9% in the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWV traded down $1.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $260.13. 138,626 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,152. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $250.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $239.09. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $201.82 and a fifty-two week high of $264.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

