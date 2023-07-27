Family Asset Management LLC Sells 32,919 Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII)

Family Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII – Free Report) by 59.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 32,919 shares during the period. Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund were worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $95,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $186,000.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Stock Performance

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.80. 84,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,779. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.02. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.19 and a twelve month high of $20.41.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.0995 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.35%.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

