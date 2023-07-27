Family Asset Management LLC Trims Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Family Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.9% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Summit Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 6,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $165.39. 932,377 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,129,324. The company has a market cap of $70.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $159.88 and a 200-day moving average of $156.14. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $132.64 and a 12 month high of $167.33.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

