Fei USD (FEI) Trading 0.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 27th. One Fei USD token can currently be bought for about $0.96 or 0.00003281 BTC on exchanges. Fei USD has a market cap of $33.46 million and $72,056.96 worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Fei USD has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Fei USD

Fei USD (FEI) is a token. It was first traded on April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 35,096,185 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,837,468 tokens. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Fei USD is fei.money. Fei USD’s official message board is medium.com/fei-protocol.

Fei USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 35,096,185.41866397 with 34,837,468.01889148 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.95884996 USD and is up 0.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 70 active market(s) with $135,604.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

