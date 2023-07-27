FingerMotion, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNGR) Director Sells $10,750.00 in Stock

FingerMotion, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNGR – Get Free Report) Director Yew Poh Leong sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.30, for a total transaction of $10,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 227,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $978,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Yew Poh Leong also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 18th, Yew Poh Leong sold 2,500 shares of FingerMotion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.65, for a total transaction of $14,125.00.

On Friday, June 16th, Yew Poh Leong sold 2,500 shares of FingerMotion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.30, for a total transaction of $5,750.00.

On Tuesday, June 20th, Yew Poh Leong sold 2,500 shares of FingerMotion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total value of $6,250.00.

On Tuesday, June 27th, Yew Poh Leong sold 2,500 shares of FingerMotion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.20, for a total value of $10,500.00.

FingerMotion Stock Performance

Shares of FingerMotion stock opened at $4.78 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $248.51 million, a P/E ratio of -31.00 and a beta of -0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.92 and a 200 day moving average of $2.51. FingerMotion, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.62 and a fifty-two week high of $9.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FingerMotion ( NASDAQ:FNGR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.17 million during the quarter. FingerMotion had a negative return on equity of 71.24% and a negative net margin of 17.79%.

Separately, Benchmark started coverage on FingerMotion in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FNGR. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of FingerMotion during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of FingerMotion during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of FingerMotion during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new stake in shares of FingerMotion during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of FingerMotion during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 7.65% of the company’s stock.

About FingerMotion

FingerMotion, Inc, a mobile data specialist company, provides mobile payment and recharge platform system in China. The company offers telecommunication products and services, including data plans, subscription plans, mobile phones, and loyalty points redemption services; bulk short message service and multimedia messaging services; and Rich Communication Services (RCS) platform, a proprietary business messaging platform that enables businesses and brands to communicate and service their customers on the 5G infrastructure.

Featured Articles

