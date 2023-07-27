Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Co. (FC) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 28th

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Co. (TSE:FC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, July 28th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.078 per share on Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th.

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Stock Up 1.5 %

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment stock opened at C$10.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$375.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$10.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$11.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.86, a current ratio of 7.35 and a quick ratio of 17.11. Firm Capital Mortgage Investment has a fifty-two week low of C$9.90 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.00.

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment (TSE:FC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.24 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$19.02 million for the quarter. Firm Capital Mortgage Investment had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 75.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Firm Capital Mortgage Investment will post 0.9697828 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Company Profile

Separately, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Firm Capital Mortgage Investment from C$14.00 to C$13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th.

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation, through its mortgage banker, Firm Capital Corporation, provides residential and commercial short-term bridge, and conventional real estate finance in Canada. The company engages in originating, funding, purchasing, and servicing mortgage investments. It also offers mortgage services, such as real estate financing, real estate investment financing, capital market, and loan servicing and advisory services; and a line of lending programs, including construction and development lending, investment property financing, short term lending, bridge finance, mezzanine and equity investments, capital market facilities, alternative residential lending program, and infill construction lending program.

