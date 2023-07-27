First Citizens BancShares, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.75 (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.75 per share by the bank on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th.

First Citizens BancShares has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. First Citizens BancShares has a dividend payout ratio of 1.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect First Citizens BancShares to earn $181.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 1.7%.

First Citizens BancShares Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of FCNCA stock traded up $6.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1,420.80. 130,661 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,744. First Citizens BancShares has a 12-month low of $505.84 and a 12-month high of $1,457.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,287.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $998.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

First Citizens BancShares ( NASDAQ:FCNCA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The bank reported $20.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $21.17 by ($1.08). First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 66.92% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First Citizens BancShares will post 150.6 earnings per share for the current year.

FCNCA has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $538.00 to $1,206.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,775.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. purchased 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,233.13 per share, with a total value of $4,562,581.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,332 shares in the company, valued at $120,023,009.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Citizens BancShares during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 95.4% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 127 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 145.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 125 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 131 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. 64.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

Further Reading

