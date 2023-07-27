First Citizens BancShares, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.75 (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.75 per share by the bank on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th.
First Citizens BancShares has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. First Citizens BancShares has a dividend payout ratio of 1.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect First Citizens BancShares to earn $181.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 1.7%.
First Citizens BancShares Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of FCNCA stock traded up $6.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1,420.80. 130,661 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,744. First Citizens BancShares has a 12-month low of $505.84 and a 12-month high of $1,457.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,287.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $998.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.97.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
FCNCA has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $538.00 to $1,206.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,775.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. purchased 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,233.13 per share, with a total value of $4,562,581.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,332 shares in the company, valued at $120,023,009.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Citizens BancShares during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 95.4% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 127 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 145.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 125 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 131 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. 64.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
First Citizens BancShares Company Profile
First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.
