First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

First Community Bankshares Price Performance

NASDAQ FCBC traded down $0.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $33.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,433. The company has a market cap of $643.60 million, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.81. First Community Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $22.55 and a fifty-two week high of $39.39.

Get First Community Bankshares alerts:

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.06. First Community Bankshares had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 29.29%. The firm had revenue of $38.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.86 million. Analysts expect that First Community Bankshares will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at First Community Bankshares

Institutional Trading of First Community Bankshares

In other First Community Bankshares news, Director Richard Scott Johnson acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.10 per share, for a total transaction of $46,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $714,829.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 3.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of First Community Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $264,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in First Community Bankshares by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,633 shares of the bank’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in First Community Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in First Community Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in First Community Bankshares by 254.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,788 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. 31.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Community Bankshares

(Get Free Report)

First Community Bankshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement plans; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit; various credit and debit cards, and automated teller machine card services; and corporate and personal trust services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Community Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Community Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.