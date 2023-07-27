First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.
NASDAQ FCBC traded down $0.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $33.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,433. The company has a market cap of $643.60 million, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.81. First Community Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $22.55 and a fifty-two week high of $39.39.
First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.06. First Community Bankshares had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 29.29%. The firm had revenue of $38.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.86 million. Analysts expect that First Community Bankshares will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of First Community Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $264,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in First Community Bankshares by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,633 shares of the bank’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in First Community Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in First Community Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in First Community Bankshares by 254.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,788 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. 31.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
First Community Bankshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement plans; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit; various credit and debit cards, and automated teller machine card services; and corporate and personal trust services.
