First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.02), Yahoo Finance reports. First Merchants had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 29.25%. The company had revenue of $247.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share.

First Merchants Stock Performance

NASDAQ FRME opened at $32.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. First Merchants has a twelve month low of $24.52 and a twelve month high of $45.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.39.

First Merchants Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.34 dividend. This is a boost from First Merchants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Merchants

FRME has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on First Merchants from $43.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on First Merchants in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut First Merchants from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on First Merchants from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in First Merchants by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,261,085 shares of the bank’s stock worth $242,180,000 after acquiring an additional 134,383 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of First Merchants by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,207,627 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,641,000 after acquiring an additional 79,996 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in First Merchants by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,949,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,194,000 after buying an additional 103,088 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in First Merchants by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,882,370 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,307,000 after buying an additional 137,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in First Merchants by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,165,179 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,393,000 after buying an additional 45,610 shares during the last quarter. 71.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Merchants Company Profile

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. The company accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, public finance, and real estate mortgage loans. It also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

Further Reading

