First National Bank of Omaha Cuts Stock Holdings in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

First National Bank of Omaha lowered its stake in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 392 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha owned approximately 0.06% of Diodes worth $2,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Diodes by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,095,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $617,241,000 after acquiring an additional 147,907 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Diodes by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,299,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $343,992,000 after purchasing an additional 106,322 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in Diodes by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,571,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $195,825,000 after purchasing an additional 952,090 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Diodes by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,970,628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $127,913,000 after buying an additional 95,260 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Diodes by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,003,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,388,000 after buying an additional 18,670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

Diodes Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DIOD traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $92.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,504. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.73 and a 200-day moving average of $89.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.44. Diodes Incorporated has a 12-month low of $61.51 and a 12-month high of $97.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

Diodes ( NASDAQ:DIOD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.13. Diodes had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The business had revenue of $467.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Diodes Incorporated will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Gary Yu sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.21, for a total transaction of $180,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,356,782.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Diodes news, COO Gary Yu sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.21, for a total transaction of $180,420.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 48,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,356,782.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter M. Menard sold 630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.37, for a total transaction of $60,713.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,800,191.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,639 shares of company stock worth $5,086,553 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DIOD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Diodes from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Diodes in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Diodes has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.83.

Diodes Company Profile

Diodes Incorporated engages in the manufacture and supply of application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and rectifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

