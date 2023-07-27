First National Bank of Omaha Decreases Position in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

First National Bank of Omaha reduced its holdings in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,530 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 737 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha owned approximately 0.11% of IDACORP worth $5,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDA. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDACORP in the first quarter valued at $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in IDACORP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDACORP in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in IDACORP during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of IDACORP in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.03% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts recently weighed in on IDA shares. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of IDACORP from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on IDACORP in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
IDACORP Stock Performance
IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The energy company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 15.54%. The firm had revenue of $429.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Analysts forecast that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.
IDACORP Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is 59.51%.
About IDACORP
IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than IDACORP
- Why Average Daily Trading Volume Matters to Every Investor
- Four Reasons Tractor Supply Company Can Plow New Highs In 2023
- Trading Halts Explained
- McDonald’s Earnings Growth Shows Value to Consumers and Investors
- How to Invest in Social Media
- Falling In Love With Honeywell Stock After Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for IDACORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDACORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.