First National Bank of Omaha Decreases Position in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

First National Bank of Omaha reduced its holdings in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,530 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 737 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha owned approximately 0.11% of IDACORP worth $5,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDA. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDACORP in the first quarter valued at $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in IDACORP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDACORP in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in IDACORP during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of IDACORP in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

Get IDACORP alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on IDA shares. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of IDACORP from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on IDACORP in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

IDACORP Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IDA traded down $2.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $102.42. 67,051 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 202,802. The company has a 50-day moving average of $104.28 and a 200-day moving average of $105.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.63. IDACORP, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.53 and a 52-week high of $115.92.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The energy company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 15.54%. The firm had revenue of $429.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Analysts forecast that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDACORP Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is 59.51%.

About IDACORP

(Free Report)

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IDACORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDACORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.