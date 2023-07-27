First National Bank of Omaha Has $1.94 Million Stock Position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

First National Bank of Omaha lowered its stake in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) by 15.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,020 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $1,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ADC. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 7,150.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 133.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 165.9% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the fourth quarter worth $71,000.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

Agree Realty Stock Down 2.4 %

ADC stock traded down $1.65 during trading on Thursday, reaching $67.42. 107,293 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 973,956. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.51 and its 200 day moving average is $68.46. Agree Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $63.34 and a twelve month high of $80.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.46.

Agree Realty Announces Dividend

Agree Realty ( NYSE:ADC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $126.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.55 million. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 4.04% and a net margin of 34.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.243 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is 163.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADC has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Agree Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $77.50 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Agree Realty from $80.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Agree Realty in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agree Realty has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.33.

Insider Activity at Agree Realty

In other Agree Realty news, COO Craig Erlich purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $65.50 per share, with a total value of $98,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 32,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,105,890.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Agree Realty news, CFO Peter Coughenour bought 500 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.25 per share, for a total transaction of $32,125.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,262.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Craig Erlich purchased 1,500 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $65.50 per share, with a total value of $98,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 32,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,105,890.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 33,370 shares of company stock valued at $2,215,776. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Agree Realty

(Free Report)

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of March 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,908 properties, located in all 48 continental states and containing approximately 40.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.