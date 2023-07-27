First National Bank of Omaha Has $5.82 Million Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

First National Bank of Omaha decreased its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,201 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $5,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 781.8% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 507,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,569,000 after purchasing an additional 449,672 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 78.3% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 12,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after purchasing an additional 5,548 shares in the last quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 75,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,039,000 after purchasing an additional 5,589 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 72,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 72.0% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on STZ. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. TheStreet upgraded Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $255.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. UBS Group upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $267.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

In other news, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.86, for a total transaction of $468,476.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,187.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Constellation Brands news, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.86, for a total transaction of $468,476.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $872,187.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $862,485,140.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,488,818 shares in the company, valued at $4,579,865,487.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 4,573,486 shares of company stock valued at $1,025,201,775 in the last ninety days. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Constellation Brands stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $272.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,265,903. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $246.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $231.66. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $208.12 and a 1-year high of $273.44. The company has a market cap of $49.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.74, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 30th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 22.32% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is -194.54%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.